Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild December weekend in store, pattern change on the way

We are off to a seasonable start to our Saturday with temperatures ranging from the 20s to the 40s across the state under a mainly clear sky.

Expect daytime highs this afternoon to be within our typical December range of the lower to middle 50s.

We will notice a few more clouds in place over southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma as a storm system to our south slides a few of these clouds our direction throughout the day.

Tonight, lows will dip into the 20s and 40s once again.

Temperatures will climb into the second half of the weekend with many locations making it into the 60s before the first of a few cold fronts over the next several days sweeps through the region.

With these bigger swings to our temperatures, expect winds to turn gusty at times, especially Sunday evening into the overnight. Winds gusting in excess of 40 MPH will be possible.

This cold front will bring a more substantial drop to our temperatures Monday with frigid morning lows into the teens and 20s as well as daytime highs struggling to make it out of the 30s and 40s.

A reinforcing front will secure this chilly outlook through the middle of the week on Tuesday. At this time, the best moisture associated with this next system looks to remain just outside of the KSN viewing area across northeastern Kansas. As dry air settles in, it will be difficult for any rain or snow shower to amount to anything noteworthy, but we may find a few sprinkles to flurries Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will slowly begin the climb into the middle and upper 50s Thursday before another cold front arrives by the end of the work week.

Models are still trending towards a more active end to the week and start to the upcoming weekend as colder temperatures return and our best chance for precipitation in some time looks to come together. We will continue to monitor trends in the days to come.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige