Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild early, hot pattern returns

What a nice change of pace this recent weather has been! We ended up with 88 degrees on Sunday which was 5 degrees below average for this time of year. Monday is starting pleasant with temperatures only in the 70s across the state. Humidity levels are only moderate. We will make a run at the mid to upper 80s again by this afternoon.

You will notice that haziness in the sky again on Monday. This is still from wildfire smoke in the atmosphere that has traveled thousands of miles to get here. This has reduced air qualities in the Midwest dramatically, especially here in Wichita. We are seeing poor to unhealthy air quality numbers across the state. Try to stay indoors if you have respiratory problems.

Temperatures should gradually climb as we head through the week. Upper 80s return for Tuesday and Wednesday with mid 90s for the upcoming weekend.

A few slim storm chances come on Wednesday and Thursday. The rest of the forecast will show a mix of sun and clouds with windy conditions at times. Our temperature outlook for the near future is hinting at above average temperatures heading through early August.