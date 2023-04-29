Today was picture-perfect, with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. High pressure is building into our west and will keep winds breezy and skies clear for the next several days.

Temperatures tonight slide back into the 40s for most of the region with breezy winds. Skies will stay mostly clear, giving us a good glimpse of the night’s sky and making for perfect stargazing weather.

Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler than today but still comfortable, with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Dry and windy conditions lead to fire weather concerns. Fire Weather Warnings are in place through 8 PM Sunday. Please, no outdoor burning.

We stay dry for the start of the workweek, but shower activity upticks towards mid-week. Western Kansas will see a round of moisture arrives late on Tuesday before better chances for rain move in for the middle of the week.

Temperatures jump ahead of our next boundary, with highs reaching into the 70s and eventually the 80s by Thursday.

Thursday brings our best chances of rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. We will be monitoring for the potential of severe weather as we get closer to the event.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 43 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 68 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

