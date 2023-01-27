Mild temperatures take over the forecast as we wrap up the workweek. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s across the Sunflower State, with Northwest Kansas remaining our cold spot.

That is partly due to the snowpack still covering much of the northwestern corner of the region. The snow is visible on satellite, stretching from Pratt to our Nebraska counties. As temperatures climb this afternoon, expect to see significant melting occur.

But we do not stay mild for long. Our next cold front is looming as it works its way south across South Dakota and Nebraska over the next 24 hours. It will begin to cut the region in half starting tomorrow.

Light snowfall will be possible Saturday night through Sunday morning for Northwest Kansas, but a few flurries elsewhere across the state is not out of the question.

Strong northerly winds will accompany the passing front, causing our wind chills to be brutal and drop as low as -15 to the northwest. Wind Chill Advisories are in place from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop dramatically from Saturday into Sunday as strong northerly winds take hold of the forecast. We stay in the freezer for the beginning of the week, slowly climbing into the 40s by next Friday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 52 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 48 Wind: SW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 14 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 24 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 23 Lo: 9 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 34 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll