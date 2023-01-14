After a chilly beginning around Kansas with temperatures in the mid 20s to mid 30s early today, increasing southerly winds will bring a milder day to the state with high reaching into the 50s and a fair amount of sunshine mixed with high clouds. Southerly winds can gust to 25 mph at times in much of Kansas but won’t be quite as strong in the northwest.

The southerly winds can actually pick up a bit tonight gusting to 30-35 mph at times, but not quite as strong in northwest Kansas. These winds will prevent temperatures from cooling down below the 30s tonight but parts of the northwest will still cool to the 20s with the winds not as strong as they will be in the rest of the state.

Sunday will get even warmer as the southerly winds continue to be even stronger across most of the Sunflower State gusting to over 30 mph at times. The northwest part of Kansas will see a weak front pass through meaning lighter winds and slightly cooler highs in the 50s, but that’s still above-average for January. The rest of the state will see well above-average January temperatures reaching well into the 60s!

Next week looks to become rather active with the jet stream, currently to our north dipping farther south into the Central Plains. This will allow systems coming through the western US to track across or near Kansas. The next storm system Sunday night into Monday is progressive and rather weak, meaning it is moving through quickly limiting moisture transport. A few showers are possible north of I-70 and into eastern Kansas. Flurries will flirt with the northwest as temps cool, but this looks largely liquid.

Our active pattern continues with another system Tuesday night into Wednesday. This looks to have more of a punch with rain and snow with slightly colder air after it passes. Snow accumulations are certainly a possibility across much of Kansas Wednesday. This one bears watching to see just where that rain to snow line sets up.

Behind the midweek storm system, colder air will push into the Central Plains sending Kansas temperatures back to near mid-January averages.

1/14/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 54 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 39 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi:61 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 43 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 51 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Meteorologist Jack Boston