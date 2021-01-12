Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild mid-week, winter’s blustery return by the weekend

We have been collecting the beautiful and above average days this week. Today was another in the series where we had more 50-degree highs spread throughout the state.

We peak with widespread 60s Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through the region to round out the week.

A few rain and snow showers will be possible as the colder air takes root on Thursday. Amounts look light and mainly in the form of rain. That said, rain to snow will be more likely along the Kansas/Nebraska state line and points northeast. What we get in our viewing area will be scraps compared to an inch or two of snow from Eastern Nebraska into Iowa.

Winds will also ramp up Wednesday night through Thursday and into Friday. Winds gusting over 40 MPH are likely. With winds like these and dry conditions in part of our viewing area, we will need to monitor for a higher fire threat. High Wind Watches are in effect for Friday where gusts above 50 MPH are possible.

Temperatures will drop and return to the 40s Friday through the weekend and into next week. A system skirts to our west Saturday into Sunday and our extreme southwest communities may pick up some light snow. Next week looks quiet and dry – no major storm vibes.

Looking ahead, the last weekend of January could turn bitterly cold due to an Arctic intrusion. We might also get some snow at that time…something to keep in mind as we get closer to the end of the month.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman