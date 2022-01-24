Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild Monday before a chance of snow

Nice conditions that wrapped up the weekend will continue into the start of the new work and school week. Expect sunshine with highs in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy these conditions while they are here because we are in store for a colder change by tomorrow.

There will be a breeze too as our winds switch out of the north. Our next cold front moves in today and this is what will cause the wind shift.

A few clouds will be around at times as the front slides south. Clouds will increase tonight and a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for portions of Western Kansas.

Snow starts to fall to the northwest late tonight and into Tuesday. Snow showers will continue to spread through Western Kansas Tuesday, this is where higher accumulations will be possible.

Most of the snow wraps up Tuesday night but there could be some leftover flurries to the southwest early Wednesday.

Expect a big drop in temperatures tomorrow. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week but we will gradually warm back up from there. Highs in the 50s return just in time for the weekend.

There will be some moisture nearby Thursday but most of us will stay dry.