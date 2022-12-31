Winds out of the south will continue to pull in warmer air helping us finish off the year with temperatures well above average today. New Year’s Eve will feature temperatures in the 50s during this New Year’s Eve accompanied by partly sunny skies. Areas close to the Oklahoma state line should top out over the 60 degree mark!

Temperatures will be slowly falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight at midnight. It does not get terribly chilly overnight this New Year’s Eve. Normally we would drop into the upper teens to lower 20s in the early Winter, but tonight we only bottom out in the 20s and 30s.

A storm system approaching from the west will bring the return of moisture to the state on Sunday night leading to some rain in western Kansas later Sunday night. It may be cold enough in extreme northwest Kansas for some snowflakes to mix in.

As a strong low pressure center tracks north of Kansas Monday, areas of rain will bring some welcome relief to state with the Northwest seeing a mixture of rain and snow change to all snow by Monday evening.

Colder air will continue to wrap in southward Monday night with the snow possibly accumulating a few inches across northwest Kansas. This along with a strong northwest wind will lead to possible travel issues later Monday night into the early morning commute Tuesday while rainfall leaves the rest of the state.

Temperatures will return to near to just below seasonal levels in the wake of the early-week storm system. We settle into the low 40s and upper 30s for Tuesday through Thursday, with a slight warming trend leading us into next weekend.

12/31/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:



Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 57 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: S/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 54 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo:42 Wind SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 47 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston