The weekend started off with another strong fall feel. Temperatures fell to the 30s, 40s and lower 50s across the state. Expect a beautiful afternoon with highs making it to the 70s. This will be slightly warmer than average for this time of year. You will also notice a big change, our winds will not be near as strong as the last few days.

Some clouds begin to funnel in from time to time today, but we remain dry. Into Saturday evening however, we will watch to our south for a random shower or storm to bubble. The better chance will be near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Severe weather is not expected this far north.

A few storms just to the south of the state line across Oklahoma could be severe however. Large hail is a main concern so if you are traveling south keep an eye on this.

A cool night is on tap with 30s to lower 50s. Winds stay light and most of the state remains dry.

As a cold front works in tomorrow, our temperatures drop a few degrees to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The front really brings in a colder airmass for the beginning of the upcoming week. Highs will only be in the 50s at times.

This means our nighttime lows will plummet. The entire state should see its first hard freeze either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday morning depending on your location. Make sure you cover those sensitive plants or bring them in.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 79 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 50 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 70 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears