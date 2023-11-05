It’s been a very beautiful Sunday across Kansas and we are going to stay nice into tonight. Temperatures will be a bit chilly but overall quite mild for this time of the year in the 40s to low 50s.



Some areas of patchy fog will be possible especially overnight and early tomorrow morning. A warming trend will be underway as we get the coming work week started, with highs in the 70s for Monday all across Kansas.

Mildly warm weather persists through Tuesday, but changes will be on the way for Wednesday as our next cold front enters the picture.

This front will come through starved for moisture, so no rainfall is expected.

Into the weekend, we will keep things fairly seasonable as the jet stream returns to the north. A weak disturbance may be possible by Saturday or Sunday but any chances of moisture from this will be very limited.

For the time being, our mild and pleasant weather pattern looks to hold strong!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy (Patchy fog late.) Lo: 51 Wind: S 10-18

Tomorrow: (Patchy fog early) Partly cloudy. Hi: 73 Wind: S/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy (Patchy fog late.) Lo: 48 Wind E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and sprinkles.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 40 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy.