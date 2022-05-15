The storms have cleared our area and we are catching a break from this stormy weather tonight. Clouds may take time to clear and could impact tonight’s Super Flower Blood Moon.

The moon will turn red as an eclipse occurs. Those out west stand a better shot for perfect viewing due to clear skies, but cloud debris from today’s strong to severe storms may take longer to break apart. The partial lunar eclipse begins at 9:27 PM. The total eclipse begins at 10:29 PM and the eclipse ends at 12:55 AM.

The International Space Station will also be visible as the total lunar eclipse begins tonight. It will be visible for 6 minutes and track from the west to the north-northeast starting at 10:27 PM CDT.

Temperatures will be comfortably cool for this with the 50s to the north and 60s in the south. There will be an uptick in humidity farther southeast where it will feel more humid. Temperatures Monday will range from the 70s farther east to the 80s west.

Later in the day, a shower or thunderstorm is possible closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line. Most of this should behave and remain below severe thresholds.

This wave marches east and affects our central and eastern communities with an early morning shower/storm Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be a hotter day with highs returning to the 80s with 90s out west.

By evening, new thunderstorms will form west with a higher concentration closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line.

A storm or two to the north into Tuesday night will reach severe thresholds for hail and high winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The active nature of this pattern persists with another round of storms out west Wednesday evening that tracks east into Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon we could be setting up for another chance farther east as a cold front moves through the remainder of the workweek. Severe weather will need to be monitored with any of these opportunities. We quiet down by the following weekend as temperatures take a more comfortable turn. Lows the following weekend look to drop into the 40s and 50s with mild and comfy afternoons mainly in the 70s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 57 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 81 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman