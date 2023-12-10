Good Sunday morning! We’re looking at a quiet but cold start to the day as high pressure builds right over the Central Plains. With that system close by, one major difference will be less wind than we had on Saturday. A few thin high clouds are spilling into the state from the north but sunshine will be today’s dominant weather feature. Clear skies and lighter winds overnight have allowed our temperatures to drop into teens and 20s.

As high pressure pushes across Kansas today, winds will shift to a southwesterly direction this afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny skies paired with the southwesterly flow will allow for highs to reach just above the seasonal norm with most in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It should feel noticeably nicer than Saturday due to the lighter winds.

This Sunday night will be quiet with clear to partly cloudy skies and light wind with high pressure maintaining its influence over the weather picture. Low temperatures by early Monday will be the 20s statewide so you’ll need to grab the coat on your way to work or school in the morning.

Temperatures continue to inch upward for the start of the week under sunny skies and southwesterly winds in most areas. Highs Monday afternoon will head well into the 50s along with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

We hold on to the above-average trend for the first two days of the week before a slow-moving system over the western United States brings cooler air along with clouds and precipitation, mainly Wednesday and Thursday.

Clouds will already start to increase later Monday night and especially on Tuesday.

Moisture returns to the state by the middle of the week. Some rain pushes into Kansas from the south to north late Tuesday night and Wednesday and it will be just cold enough for some snow to mix in during the afternoon on Wednesday in northwest Kansas.

The rain can change to snow Wednesday night and Thursday in Western Kansas, especially in the counties closer to the Colorado State line and in parts of the Oklahoma Panhandle. The best chance for rain and snow will come on Thursday in western Kansas with above freezing temperatures in Central Kansas keeping precipitation in the form of rain. We can still use the moisture for sure!

Drying will occur in western Kansas on Friday with a lingering shower in central Kansas Friday, especially in the morning.

The following weekend looks to bring a return of sunshine along with a warming trend.

12/10/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 49 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Lo: 27 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 55 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 31 Wind: SW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 51 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: H: 49 Lo: 31 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 46 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 27 Sunny to partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston