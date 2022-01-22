Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild stretch lingers, next cold front around the corner

Sunshine was back today and with it the return of above average temperatures.

Temperatures take a chilly turn once again tonight as overnight lows fall into the 20s.

We will continue to see the heat build into the region through the end of the weekend and into early this upcoming week. Expect daytime highs to make a return to the 50s Sunday afternoon.

A storm system will pass well to our northeast Sunday dragging through a few clouds throughout the day.

If you are headed up to Kansas City for the football game, be sure to grab those extra layers as temperatures for most of the game will rest into the 30s.

Another cold front is on the way early in the week. This will knock temperatures back into the 20s and 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moisture will be minimal with this frontal system leaving most dry as it passes through the state.

Western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle stands the best chance at finding some snow with this system.

Temperatures level out through the end of the work week with daytime highs returning to the 40s. Another late week system looks to brush by the region, but trends continue to push better moisture opportunities east of the KSN viewing area through the end of the week. Something we will continue to monitor in the days to come.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige