A wintry mix impacted northwestern Kansas this morning. A stronger northerly breeze helped to keep temperatures cooler than average this afternoon.

Temperatures take a cooler turn once again tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s. Frost Advisories remain in effect until 9AM for our southwestern Nebraska counties.

More sunshine is expected especially for areas farther to the east into Sunday as temperatures rebound into the upper 60s.

Our next storm system starts to come together Sunday evening across eastern Colorado and western Kansas. Widespread rain and rumbles will begin to spread to the east Monday.

This unsettled pattern will bring us several rounds of rain and rumbles through the first half of the upcoming work week. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Any stronger storm could produce gusty winds and small hail.

However, with several rounds of heavy rainfall possible, we will need to monitor localized flooding for areas especially east that have seen more rain in recent weeks.

This active pattern will keep temperatures below average, which is the upper 70s for this time of year, through Wednesday. As the rain chances slide east Wednesday, we open the door to more sunshine into the second half of the work week and temperatures rebounding into the 70s and 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 46 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 70 Wind: N/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige