Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild sunshine before temperatures reset mid-week

While a powerful winter storm continues to impact the northeast, high pressure in the Plains is keeping us dry and quiet.

Expect a nice start to the new work and school week, we just have to get through a freezing morning.

Sunshine and stronger southwest winds will help highs rebound into the 50s and 60s. Winds will be strongest to the southwest where fire danger will be elevated. Winds could gust up to 30 to 35 mph.

Winds will turn lighter after dark and we will go back into the freezer with lows dipping back down to the 20s.

We will have one more mild day tomorrow before the bottom drops out again. Highs take another tumble into the 30s and even 20s Wednesday and Thursday. A slow crawl back through the 40s and 50s follows.

The next cold front that will cool us back down will sink south late Tuesday. The return of gusty winds behind the front will signal its arrival.

There could also be some snow showers behind the front. We will have a chance between Tuesday night and Thursday. First to the north and then south. Any accumulation should be light.

Another system will be nearby Friday night and it could sneak some snow showers back into the area, especially west. Otherwise, we are not expecting much moisture this week.