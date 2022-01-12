Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild weather, sunshine continues before a seasonable shift later this week

Wednesday will bring similar conditions compared to what we have experienced the last couple of days. Expect a chilly start and then a pleasant finish in the 50s and 60s.

Skies will stay dry but a few more clouds will be around at times. Winds will be breezy at times too but overall, it will be another quiet weather day.

Light winds overnight and temperatures dipping back down to the 20s and 30s will not be too bad of a start to early Thursday.

We will not have any trouble bouncing back to the 50s and 60s under fair skies. However, we have big changes on the way after Thursday with colder air and gusty winds returning by the weekend. There will also be a chance of wet and wintry weather as a significant system impacts the region.

Clouds increase Friday and any rain/snow showers should stay to our north and east through the first half of the day.

We will need to be weather aware by the evening when the chance of rain and snow will increase. Not everyone will see this moisture and so far, most of it looks to skim the eastern edge of the area.

This chance will continue through the overnight and into Saturday morning. We will wake up below freezing Saturday so there will be more snow than rain wherever there is moisture.

This system should gradually move out of the area through Saturday.

While parts of Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri look to take the biggest hit there could be some light accumulations in portions of Northern and Central Kansas.

Temperatures will begin to rebound by Sunday and some highs to the west will return to the 50s by early next week. We will also undergo another dry and sunny stretch.