Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temperatures return, heightened fire concerns remain

It has been a sunny start to the weekend with high pressure building in across the region. This will lead to warming temperatures by Sunday, as a more active weather pattern continues to take shape to start the upcoming work week.

Clear skies tonight allow for temperatures to return to the teens and 20s Sunday morning.

Temperatures by the afternoon will rise into the 50s and 60s.

Winds will also start to increase across northern Oklahoma into the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwestern Kansas where Fire Weather Warnings remain in place Sunday. Fire Weather Watches have also been included for portions of northeastern part of the state.

Our area has been starved for moisture, and these dry conditions will lead to heightened fire concerns over the next several days. Gusty winds could fuel fast-moving fires if sparked.

Our upper-level pattern remains active allowing for blustery winds to take hold into the upcoming work week. Winds could easily gust between 40 and 50 MPH as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s. For many locations, record high temperatures will be in jeopardy Tuesday into Wednesday as we wait for our next cold front to arrive.

Moisture will once again be lacking as this front passes through leaving drought conditions to worsen for much of the state.

If we are to find a stray shower, activity will be sparse and improvements are not expected to be made in the drought department from this system. Temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s by the end of the work week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige