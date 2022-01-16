Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temperatures return Sunday, warmth builds through midweek

The clouds have cleared, and winds have turned calm helping to generate some chilly temperatures across the Sunflower State.

It is also causing some problems with fog across portions of south central Kansas.

Visibility reduced to one mile or less will be possible at times through sunrise until temperatures can start to warm.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10AM for Sedgwick, Sumner, Cowley, Butler and Greenwood counties. With temperatures below freezing this morning, this will be freezing fog. Slick road conditions will be possible. Take it slow this morning.

Once the sun comes up, it will make short order of these colder temperatures as well as any fog out there this morning and help to rebound daytime highs into the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Winds at times, especially across western Kansas, could gust upwards of 30 MPH through the afternoon.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s.

Soak in these mild days while they are here. High pressure is starting to build in across the western half of the United States which will lead to abundant sunshine as we start the upcoming week and unseasonably warm temperatures.

The heat does not linger long as our pattern starts to break down by the middle of the week.

A strong cold front sweeps through the region late Tuesday helping to usher in January-like temperatures. Some moisture looks to accompany this system. Due to the colder temperatures, any moisture that falls from our sky looks to primarily be in the form of snow.

These chances begin to develop as early as Wednesday lingering into Thursday as this disturbance passes through Kansas west to east. Daytime highs Thursday afternoon will struggle to make it out of the 20s and 30s.

Some warmth is regained by the end of the work week, but our overall pattern remains unsettled which will lead to more seasonable temperatures for mid to late January. At this time, significant moisture to help with our current ongoing drought conditions does not look likely through the forecast period.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige