We’re starting with quiet conditions this Sunday morning with chilly temperatures but not as cold as it was at this time yesterday. Temperatures are currently in the 20s and 30s with a south breeze. Skies are clear to partly cloudy.

A milder day is ahead with highs in the 50s to low 60s and winds picking up out of the south and southwest but northwest Kansas will be cooler behind a weak cold front.

We continue to see mild temperatures for the start of the week but an unsettled pattern takes over the forecast. Today will be pleasant for the big game, in Glendale, Arizona with quiet conditions, comfortable temperatures and a southwest breeze.

Clouds will be increasing into the afternoon, especially across northern and western Kansas with winds picking up. Winds pick up today as a dry low-pressure system tracks across the state. Gusts up to 30 MPH are possible as winds switch out of the north, mainly over northern and western Kansas.

We stay dry for the remainder of this weekend, but moisture arrives by Monday night. Showers will begin to push into parts of western Kansas by Monday evening.

The system continues to spread moisture east and it should become a much-needed soaking rain during Monday night.

Rain continues across much the region Tuesday as the system pushes off to the northeast of the region, so things will wind down later Tuesday.

Winds from the north will invade and shove temperatures back into the freezer by the last half of next week pulling in an Arctic air mass. But the visit by the bitter air mass will be rather short-lived as temperatures rebound nicely by next weekend.

With cold air in place, a stronger storm system arrives in the Sunflower State on Wednesday. Snowfall will track from west to east over the course of the day and into the night.

This second storm system next week has the potential to produce heavy accumulations of wind-blown snow across the northwest half of Kansas with some accumulations possible farther south and east. This can have a major impact on the Thursday morning commute across much of the state.

Depending on the track of the mid-week storm, some light accumulating snow is possible as far south and east as Wichita. We will be keeping a close eye on the storm system in the next few days here at the Storm Track 3 Weather Center.

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

2/12/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 60 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 59 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: S/SE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 32 Lo: 16 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 40 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston