Temperatures climb above our seasonal average this afternoon. We reach into the low 50s across the state, with cloud cover gradually increasing over the course of the day.

It will be a great weekend to get out and about! Temperatures stay mild through the weekend, with highs in the low 50s. We will see a healthy mix of clouds and sunshine, with rain chances expected late tonight.

Rain chances arrive in southcentral Kansas late tonight. Showers will stay along and east of the turnpike. Those elsewhere in the state will miss out on this round of moisture, but more widespread rain can be expected for the start of the week.

Rainfall totals through Saturday morning will range from 0.1″ to 0.25″ for those in southcentral Kansas. Higher amounts can be found farther to the southeast.

Temperatures climb for the start of the week before crashing back into the 30s for the middle of the week. This is as a cold front tracks across the region on Monday and Tuesday, bringing rain chances before colder air moves in behind the passing front.

Showers will start to blossom Monday afternoon and follow us overnight. Most of the state will tap into this moisture as the cold front enters the region.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms take shape on Tuesday. Those in western Kansas will see cooler temperatures faster, and even some snowfall as this system tracks across the state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 50 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 37 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 53 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 35 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll