Temperatures return to the 90s for southcentral Kansas this afternoon while the rest of the state holds on to the 80s. We will see a good mix of sunshine and cloud cover this afternoon, with our next chances for storms brewing in northwest Kansas this evening.

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the far northwest corner of the region after 7 PM tonight. This is where the highest threat of severe weather is located.

An Enhanced Risk of severe weather is in place for Dundy, Cheyenne, and Sherman counties tonight. A large portion of northwest Kansas is under a slight risk while the rest of the state sits in a Marginal Risk. The main threats tonight will be tennis ball-sized hail, 70 MPH wind gusts, and we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado or two.

Storms will spread into areas along and north of the I-70 corridor late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

A Flood Watch is already in place through 3 AM for parts of northwest Kansas overnight in anticipation of heavy rainfall moving through with these storms.

Storms become more widespread as they track east through the early morning on Wednesday. Rainfall will linger on Wednesday morning from central to eastern Kansas. This might impact your morning commute.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for our easternmost counties on Wednesday morning. As storms exit the region, we could still see one or two storms become severe.

Temperatures continue on an upward swing over the next several days. Highs push into the 90s by the weekend. Rain chances on Sunday will cool us off a few degrees. We stay near our seasonal average into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: E/S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: E/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll