A beautiful start to the week and the month of May. Highs this afternoon range from the mid-60s to the low 70s. We will see plenty of sunshine with a few fair-weather clouds mixing in the afternoon.

Skies will stay clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall back into the 30s and 40s. Winds will relax, making for a cool and calm night.

Temperatures across northcentral Kansas will flirt with the low 30s. Because of this, a Freeze Warning is in place for Furnas County, Nebraska, and Phillips and Smith Counties in Kansas.

Temperatures will be on an upward swing over the next several days. A warm front will lift across the Sunflower State and bring southerly flow back into the region. Temperatures will reach the 80s by Thursday. Moisture will also be transported into the area, which will lead to an increase in rain chances.

Our first round of showers arrives in western Kansas late Wednesday night. Pockets of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. Moisture will be more widespread than Wednesday night. Showers linger into the start of Friday before rainfall becomes more isolated through the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 69 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 73 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 45 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 55 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll