Strong winds have been the primary weather story today. Northwesterly flow has kept temperatures cool despite the abundant sunshine across the state. Peak wind gusts have been ned 40 MPH this afternoon.

High pressure has locked in place overhead. This will keep skies clear through the middle of the week as our atmosphere remains stable thanks to the high.

Clear skies allow for temperatures to drop quickly overnight. We fall into the 20s across the region for our lows, with winds remaining out of the northwest through the start of Wednesday.

We see a wide range of temperatures for tomorrow afternoon. Western Kansas will jump into the mid to upper 60s as winds swing to the south, while central Kansas will lag on the warming trend with highs in the 50s. Sunshine will remain in place for the whole state.

Thanksgiving will be cool, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Across the state, highs will range from the 40s to the 50s.

Snowfall will hold off for the holiday but will track into northwest Kansas come Friday. It will stay localized to the corner of the state for the end of the week but will push eastwards on Saturday.

Snowfall is expected for most of the region come Saturday as temperatures only warm into the 30s. Cold air and timing will be the name of the game with this system. Trends have slowed down and now we have mainly snowfall across Kansas throughout Saturday.

As moisture approaches southcentral Kansas, we expect to see a mix of rain and snow. If cold air is able to move in faster, we could see some accumulations in southcentral Kansas. We will have a better handle on timing and totals as we get closer to the weekend, but plan for travel delays on roadways come Saturday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 53 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 31 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 41 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll