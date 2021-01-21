Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild Thursday, cooler pattern sets up this weekend

Areas of dense fog have developed across southeastern and southcentral Kansas into northcentral Oklahoma this morning. Areas favored sit east of I-35 and locations south of Wichita.

Clouds will continue to stream in from the southwest helping to keep southern Kansas under a battle of clouds and sunshine through Thursday which, if remained locked in place, will keep temperatures on the cooler side and some may struggle to make it into the lower 50s.

Others that can tap into more sunshine will make it into the mid and upper 50s.

Winds have subsided today as we sit in a brief lull in this weather pattern. Partly cloudy conditions wrap up the work week before thicker cloud cover starts to stream in this weekend.

Several weather systems will pass through our atmosphere this weekend into early next week. This gives some the opportunity to find chances of rain or snow, but a continued battle with dry air will leave many with not much to show for it through the weekend.

Better chances look to be coming together Monday and again on Tuesday.

How much we see and what type of precipitation we are able to find will largely depend on the exact track of these systems along with temperatures. We will be ironing out these details through the weekend as temperatures return to seasonable levels next week.