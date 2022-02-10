Temperatures will be climbing back into the 50s and 60s this afternoon leaving us with a mild wrap-up to our Thursday. Winds start to increase into the weekend as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Winds gusting in excess of 45 MPH will be likely leading to heightened grassland fire concerns. Moisture associated with this system will not be plentiful across the Sunflower State leaving most dry with its passage.

Temperatures to start the weekend will be cooler with overnights into the 20s and daytime highs only climbing into the 40s Saturday. Bigger temperature improvements are expected to return by the second half of the weekend lingering into next week. We are still keeping an eye on a midweek system that looks to reset our temperatures and brings back the potential for some precipitation to the region.

2/10/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 58 Wind: N/W 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 61 Wind: W/NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy.