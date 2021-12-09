Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild Thursday then a colder, windy start to the weekend

Temperatures are not too bad this morning in the 30s and 40s. Even though you will still be reaching for a coat it is warmer than yesterday’s freezing start.

A breeze today will be strongest to the north and west. Highs will be above average again in the 60s with a few 70s to the south.

Skies stay dry today with more sun than clouds. Cloud cover will increase through the afternoon to the northwest ahead of our next cold front.

After sundown, we will need to monitor a strong storm system moving into the Central Plains. However, most of us will stay dry during the overnight with lows ranging from the 20s to the 40s.

We have big changes on the way for Friday due to our next front moving in. It is currently to our northwest but will increase our winds tomorrow. They will be strongest to the southwest while reaching 20 to 40 mph.

Due to gusty winds and dry conditions tomorrow, southern parts of the area have been placed in a Fire Weather Watch. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged tomorrow. You will also want to make sure your outdoor holiday decorations are secured due to the wind.

After sunrise Friday, there will be a chance of a snow shower to the northwest and a rain shower east of the Turnpike.

Most of the moisture in the region will impact Nebraska in the form of snow. We will stay on the southern edge of this system and most of our area will be dry. The potential for moisture sweeps west to east through the day. The latest run of Stormcast has a rain/snow shower reaching southern parts of the area but points north will have the best chance. Hazardous travel is not expected.

This system could swing a few snowflakes back into our northernmost counties into the overnight but it should wrap up by then.

Be ready for a colder end to the work week. We will likely see our high temperatures between late morning and early afternoon before they come crashing down.

Sunshine will return Saturday with highs near average. Temperatures begin take another mild turn as early as Sunday and return to the 60s. We will continue this mild and dry trend into next week. There is another system on the horizon for a Wednesday into Thursday timeframe. Moisture is looking minimal again but there will be a lot of wind.