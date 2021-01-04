Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild to start the work week, cooler and rainy late this week

A line of clouds are moving through the state this morning from a system to the north. High pressure to the west will help to clear skies and keep conditions calm today.

After the morning clouds pass by, sunshine will dominate for the rest of the day. Temperatures warm to the 50s with a wind sustained about 5-15 mph and up to 30 mph wind gusts.

Temperatures stay warm tomorrow as a cold front makes its way here. The cold front will bring a big cool down to end the work week.

This front will not bring rain until out east on Wednesday. Southerly wind will pump in moisture rich air from the Gulf. Rain showers will be best for our far eastern counties and those east of Kansas.

This will come in the form of rain showers on Wednesday then snow on Thursday as moisture wraps around this system and cooler air ushers in on the backside.

Another chance for rain and snow will return for the weekend as well. It will be very dependent on temperatures to determine rain or snow.

Right now highs top out in the 30s and 40s after Wednesday with overnight lows in the teens and 20s with cooler weather out west.