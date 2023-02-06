A cold front is cutting across the Sunflower State this afternoon. It is chasing out the cloud cover and ushering in cooler temperatures.

Windy conditions previal through the afternoon with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Those in eastern Kansas will see winds out of the south help temperatures surge this afternoon, while western Kansas will see colder air move in behind the front.

Temperatures will be toasty across central Kansas, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Those in northwest Kansas will sit a touch cooler in the 40s thanks to northerly flow.

We will all cool down for the rest of the workweek as northerly winds take control of the entire state. Temperatures settle closer to our seasonal average for a good stretch before rebounding for the weekend.

Moisture arrives in the forecast for the middle of the week as a low pressure system tracks to our southeast. Rain chances will be mainly in the southeast corner of the state. A few flurries will try to mix in for northcentral Kansas as overnight lows dip below freezing.

Our attention then turns to the western half of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. A few snow showers will follow us into Thursday morning, with a reinforcing shot of cold air to help keep temperatures near average before the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 64 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 52 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll