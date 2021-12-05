Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild today, cold front brings big changes

Sunday looks to be our warmest day of the next seven, so hopefully you can find some time to be outside! We start the morning on a mild note, and most of us will end up in the 60s by the afternoon.

Depending on how much we can get the clouds to clear, a few of us could jump up towards the 70 degree mark. I am expecting some mid 60s for the Wichita area.

Our winds eventually shift from south to northwest as a potent cold front swings into the state later this afternoon into tonight. The front will be starved for moisture yet again, so I am expecting it to come through mainly dry.

What it is going to do is significantly increase our winds. They will likely be out of the north and northeast from 20 to 40 mph. Secure your outdoor plants and furniture as they will get thrown around with these speeds.

A stiff breeze will linger into Monday morning as it looks like a downright cool start. Those winds die down a bit for Monday afternoon, but highs will take a huge hit only making it to the 40s.

This cold front will keep us chilly for the next few days. Expect highs in the 40s to linger through Wednesday.

We have been so dry over the month of November and start of December. It looks like most of the pattern stays that way for the upcoming week with most of the precipitation staying just out of our reach in all directions.

However, some of our model guidance is hinting at a little patchy rain and snow mix for the state for late Monday into Tuesday. This would not amount to much if it comes into play and it is something we will keep an eye on. As of now, we will just keep a slim chance.

Aside from that our highs will bump up a touch for Thursday and Friday, back to the 50s, before another front comes on Saturday. That will knock our temperatures back to the 40s and it also brings another slim chance for a rain and snow mix. Keep in mind, these chances are minor at this moment. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the week.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears