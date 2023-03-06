Today kicks off Severe Weather Preparedness Week! The focus of today is preparedness. Make sure that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, know where your storm-safe place is, and have your severe weather plan ready.

While we will not be as warm as yesterday, it will still be a beautiful day across the Sunflower State. Highs reach into the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures cool overnight as we return to the 20s and 30s. Cloud cover will increase with winds out of the north.

Tomorrow there will be a state-wide tornado drill at 10 AM. This is a great time to create and practice your tornado safety plan.

Scattered showers will greet us on Tuesday morning for much of central and eastern Kansas. Rain will be off and on through the day.

Showers track across the state once again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Northwest Kansas has the best chance of seeing any snowfall, while temperatures above freezing will keep the rest of the state with cold rain.

Below-average temperatures follow us through the week and into the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 65 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 46 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll