It’s a foggy sight from our Downtown Wichita SkyView camera this afternoon. Low visibility is the story across portions of southcentral Kansas. Conditions will improve as we head into the late afternoon. Elsewhere across the state, partly sunny skies will be the trend today.

This will cause a wide range of temperatures today as those who see more sunshine will be much warmer than those who will see clouds stick around a bit longer.

We fall back into the 40s tomorrow as northerly winds bring cooler air into the region. We stay near our seasonal average through the weekend with a mix of cloud cover and sunshine.

Rain chances return to the region by midweek. A low-pressure system will track just southeast of the region. This will lead to showers for those in central Kansas late Wednesday through Thursday. If the low takes a more westerly track, we could see more significant rainfall.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 56 Wind: S/N 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 31 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 31 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 49 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll