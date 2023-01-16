Just slightly cooler temperatures take over Monday as a storm system track well north and east of Kansas.

We will return well into the 50s Monday afternoon with some spots close to the Oklahoma border reaching around 60 and far northwest Kansas only topping out around 50. Breezy conditions gradually subside this afternoon as that low pressure pulls away.

We remain dry Monday night and Tuesday as a small area of high pressure tracks east across the Central Plains. Temperature will cool tonight and Tuesday thanks to a more northerly flow of air.

A more robust system arrives on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Tuesday will remain mainly dry with an increase in cloud cover but a shower could work into the southwest corner of the state before the end of the day.

Rain and snow will move in with this low, with slightly cooler air invading after it passes. Snow will develop across northwest Kansas Tuesday night with rain arriving elsewhere across the state.

Snow accumulations are a good possibility across much of northwest into north central Kansas later Tuesday night and Wednesday with some initial glazing of ice late Tuesday night along the I-70 corridor in the northwest part of the state. This can create slick travel conditions for you Wednesday morning commute into northwest and possibly north central Kansas, mainly from the I-70 corridor north into southern Nebraska.

Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for areas along and north of I-70 in Northwest Kansas for Tuesday night through Wednesday where some heavier snowfall accumulations will likely lead to slick travel conditions.

Colder, more average temperatures will follow for the remainder of the week. Once wintry and wet weather moves out there will be another system to watch out for into the weekend.

1/16/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 59 Wind: W/NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 51 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 43 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston