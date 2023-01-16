Temperatures today felt more like spring than mid-January. Highs reached into the low 60s for most of central Kansas.

Temperatures fall back into the 20s and 30s overnight as clear skies allow heat to escape back into the atmosphere. A starry and cool night will lead us into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be another mild day, with highs sitting above average. Cloud cover will gradually increase by the evening as our next storm system tracks closer to the region.

Rain and snow will arrive after 9 PM. Southern Kansas will see rainfall as temperatures stay above freezing. Those in Northwest Kansas will see a rain-snow mixture transitions to all snowfall as temperatures fall.

Winter Storm Watches are in place for most of Northwest Kansas from Tuesday night through Wednesday, as snowfall will lead to travel impacts. Dundy, Red Willow, and Hitchcock counties in Nebraska are under a Winter Storm Warning as high snowfall amounts and blowing snow will make travel difficult.

As we head out the door on Wednesday, snowfall will linger in Northwest Kansas for areas along and north of I-70. A wintry mix will move through Northcentral Kansas as temperatures hover at the freezing mark. Those in Southcentral Kansas will experience warmer temperatures and rainfall.

Moisture lingers for those in Northern Kansas through the evening. Cold air will settle in across the state causing all precipitation to fall as primary snowfall through Wednesday night.

Temperatures fall behind the passing front, pushing us back toward our seasonal average in the low 40s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 54 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll