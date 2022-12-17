Clear skies across the Sunflower State will allow for temperatures to drop overnight. We bottom out in the teens and single digits across most of the state.

Southerly flow returns by Sunday, allowing our temperatures to reach our seasonal average in the low and mid-40s. This will be the warmest day we see for the next week, so tomorrow is the time to take care of your last-minute holiday errands.

Our next cold front arrives Sunday night. Snowfall will track across Central and Eastern Kansas during the early morning. Morning commutes will likely be impacted, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to work on Monday morning.

The highest amount of snowfall look to be along and east of I-135. A trace to an inch or two of snow is possible through Central Kansas.

Temperatures take a hit in the wake of the cold front, but our significant drop comes with a system that will arrive on Thursday. Highs across the state will only reach the single digits.

Snowfall once again moves into the state with this secondary cold front. Flakes should start to fall in western Kansas late Wednesday night and track east through Thursday.

Now is the time to prepare for the bitter cold. Be sure to winterize your car and home, dig out the hat and gloves, and make plans for your livestock and pets.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 46 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% Chance of rain and snow. Lo: 33 S Wind: 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 41 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 28 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 27 Lo: 3 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 8 Lo: -2 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 16 Lo: 6 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 22 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll