The wind has been no joke today. Gusty winds with warm temperatures and low humidity will be the case this evening, so please, no burning. Elevated fire risk for Southwest Kansas will continue through the evening.

Red Flag Warnings for Stevens, Seward, Meade, and Clark counties in Kansas and Texas, Beaver, and Harper counties in Oklahoma through 7 PM tonight.

Our max wind gusts over the last 24 hours have been near 40 MPH for much of Southern Kansas. Areas to the southwest have seen the strongest winds, which is why there is a high fire weather concern today. Breezy conditions will remain overnight.

Wind Advisories are in place for Texas County, Oklahoma, through 7 PM as winds will start to relax. But for those in Southcentral Kansas, expect breezy conditions through Monday morning. Butler, Cowley, Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties remain under a Wind Advisory through 9 AM.

Temperatures will be a mixed bag overnight. Most will fall into the 30s, but those who see stronger winds overnight will hold on to the warmth a bit longer and only cool into the 40s.

A brief shot of moisture will move through late this evening, bringing showers to portions of the state. Northwest Kansas holds the best chance of seeing any rainfall, but a few sprinkles will be possible for Central and Eastern Kansas. Rain will quickly move out by the start of Monday.

Another mild day will greet us as we head into the workweek. It will be a beautiful day with temperatures in the 50s and breezy winds. Overall a great way to wrap up the long weekend.

We remain dry until a much more robust system arrives on Wednesday. Rain and snow will move in with this low, with slightly cooler air invading after it passes. Snow accumulations are a possibility across much of Kansas on Wednesday.

Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for areas along and north of I-70 in Northwest Kansas for Tuesday night through Wednesday. Heavy snowfall accumulations will likely lead to slick travel conditions. n

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 43 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 59 Wind: W/NW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 51 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll