Storms from earlier this morning have shifted to the east as a cold front swept through the area. This boundary now sits across Missouri and central Oklahoma this evening and will be the focus for additional showers and storms that look to develop closer to sunset.

A storm or two could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail being our primary concerns in the strongest storms. A Slight Risk has been highlighted for portions of south-central Kansas tonight.

We will need to keep a close eye on any storms that develop closer to 7PM and 8PM tonight across south-central Kansas.

Activity does not look to linger across the region as any activity moves to the southeast overnight away from the KSN viewing area.

We will see a daily round of showers and storms pop up each afternoon through the weekend. This will not be something to wash out any outdoor plans but it may be enough to temporarily take plans indoors until this activity passes by.

Each round will need to be monitored for an isolated severe threat for damaging wind gusts and large hail as our primary concerns.

The severe threat shifts east of the Turnpike on Sunday with a Slight Risk highlighted for portions of south-central into southeastern Kansas.

Upper-level northwest flow will usher in several waves of energy through early next week. This will keep low-end rain chances around, but we will need to monitor the severe potential with each wave that passes through.

Temperatures take a slightly cooler turn this weekend with daytime highs into the 80s, which is still above average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures should rest in the middle 70s for mid-May. High pressure looks to build by the middle of next week bringing temperatures back into the 90 degree territory before another breakdown in our weather pattern looks likely by the end of the work week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige