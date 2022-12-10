Rain tracked across Southcentral Kansas overnight but cleared out this morning. The moisture left behind has caused portions of Central Kansas to see patchy fog this morning.

Dense Fog Advisories are in place for Northcentral Kansas through 10 AM. As northerly winds usher in drier air, the fog will erode by the late morning.

Clouds eventually give way to sunshine this afternoon. Highs across the region will be above average today as we reach the 50s.

Mild conditions remain the trend through the weekend with a healthy mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 50s on Monday ahead of our next storm system.

Rain arrives Monday as the approaching cold front tracks into the state. Southerly winds will help temperatures warm ahead of this boundary, with rain chances blossoming in the evening. Showers become more widespread overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms follow along the cold front into Tuesday morning. Strong winds will be the main concern, gusting up to 60 MPH. As cold, northern air wraps around the low, we will see snowfall move into Western Kansas.

You might not need the coat this weekend, but you will want to keep it handy for the middle of next week. Temperatures fall behind the front, dropping back into the 30s on Wednesday. A winter-like feel carries us into next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 53 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 50 Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 42 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 33 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 37 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll