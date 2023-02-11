Clear skies and comfortable temperatures make for a wonderful Saturday evening forecast. Skies remain mostly clear overnight with a few passing clouds. Temperatures dip back into the 20s tonight, leading to a cool start to our Sunday.

Tomorrow will be pleasant for the big game, both in Arizona and here at home. Sunny and warm both in Arizona and here in Wichita, with highs at home in the 60s while the Chiefs will face off against the Eagles in the mid-70s.

Temperatures across the region will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds will be increasing into the afternoon, with winds picking up.

Winds pick up tomorrow as a low-pressure system tracks across the state. Gusts up to 30 MPH are possible as winds switch out of the north.

We stay dry for the weekend, but moisture arrives by Monday night. Showers will begin to push into the southern half of the state by Monday evening and continue to spread north overnight.

Rain continues across the region as the system pushes off to the northwest. Winds from the north will invade and shove temperatures back into the freezer.

With cold air in place, another round of moisture arrives in the Sunflower State on Wednesday. Snowfall will track from west to east over the course of the day and into the night.

Temperatures will fall dramatically behind Wednesday’s storm. We drop more than 30s degrees and tumble into the 30s on Thursday before quickly bouncing back into the 50s by the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: S/SW 10-25

Tomorrow night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 32 Lo: 16 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll