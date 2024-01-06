We saw a cool day across the Sunflower State. Highs sat just below the seasonal norm with the low 40s across central Kansas and cooler to the west with temperatures in the 30s.

A cold front has been tracking through the state today, bringing the colder air into the western half of the region. As this boundary continues east, skies will become clearer overnight.

Lows fall back into the 10s and 20s tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy by the start of tomorrow, with winds changing to be out of the south.

The southerly flow will be strong tomorrow. Winds will be blustery for most of the day, with gusts up to 50 MPH possible at times.

Temperatures will be closer to the seasonal norm, with highs in the low 40s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day as our next storm system inches closer.

Winter Storm Watches are in place for much of the state starting Sunday night and lasting through Tuesday. Heavy snowfall can be expected, and strong winds will create poor visibility due to blowing snow.

This low brings moisture to the region early on Monday. Temperatures will be split at first, with northwest Kansas seeing snowfall and temperatures below freezing, while central and southwest Kansas will see primarily rain.

Temperatures steadily fall as colder air invades the region. Strong winds will wrap around the low-pressure system and pull in cold air from the north. This will start the transition to snowfall by Monday evening.

Monday night will result in widespread snowfall as we all tumble back into the 10s and 20s. Snowfall will continue to track east, following along the path of the low.

Flurries will fly across central and eastern Kansas for the state of Tuesday, but as the low pulls farther east, moisture will move out of the state, leaving behind cold temperatures and clearing skies.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s with a few 40s through the middle of the week. But a dramatic cool down arrives next weekend with our next storm system.

Snowfall will again become possible Thursday night into Friday as another disturbance brings moisture and cold air to the Sunflower State.

Temperatures will stay in the freezer through next weekend, with highs in the 10s and 20s and overnight lows dipping into the single digits.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 41 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: SE 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 39 Lo: 24 Cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 31 Lo: 20 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 32 Lo: 13 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 20 Lo: 6 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 19 Lo: 5 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

–Meteorologist Lucy Doll