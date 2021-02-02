Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild with winter weather on the way

Temperatures are still warming for today. The high this afternoon will be in the 50s and low 60s.

A ridge of high pressure out to the west is the reason for the warm and dry weather today. This ridge will be replaced with a cold front on late Wednesday/early Thursday morning.

That front could bring rain and snow to the region as well as cooler temperatures. Temperatures will be back down to the 30s and 40s by Wednesday.

Another cool down follows shortly behind. A dip in the jet stream brings an arctic air mass down from the west coast and that will drop temperatures to the 20s and 30s for the weekend. Another round of snow is possible on Saturday.

We try to warm back up at the start of the work week but our weather trend stays active.