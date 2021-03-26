Storm Track 3 Forecast: Milder air streams in, severe risk north late Friday

Another smooth commute is expected this morning for many of us. However, anyone traveling east will need to watch out for patchy dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through this morning for the eastern edge of the area.

Our next system will slide in from the west through today. A few showers and sprinkles have developed to the north and west.

This chance of rain will stick around today but Wichita will stay pretty dry. We’ll even see some breaks of sun by the afternoon while skies stay mostly cloudy to the north.

Winds will also turn gusty by the afternoon but they’ll be out of the south which will help us warm into the 60s to 70s. It’ll be cooler in the 50s to the northwest as winds start to switch back out of the north.

Late in the afternoon our latest system will spark some storms to the north. This is where a Marginal Risk of severe weather remains in place. All modes of severe weather will be possible so a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Storms will track to the east and linger through sundown. The severe threat for our area should wind down after midnight as storms track through Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri.

We’ll dry out through the rest of the night as lows dip into the 30s to 40s.

Weekend winds will be breezy but it’ll still be a nice one with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to 70s. Monday will be even warmer when highs get close to 80 in Western Kansas. A cold front Tuesday will begin to cool the area back down closer to average and it’ll also spark a chance of storms during the night. There could be a lingering shower into Wednesday.