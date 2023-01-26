Patches of mid-level clouds are sliding south through central and eastern Kansas as a weak disturbance slides south through the area. There have even been a few flurries in north central and northwest Kansas. The clouds and the flurries will dissipate gradually this afternoon. There will be sunshine but afternoon high temperatures will remain below average, upper 30s to lower 40s in Wichita as compared to the average of 45.

We’ll enjoy a brief warming Friday ahead of the Arctic air that has its sights set on the Sunflower state this weekend. As surface high pressure currently centered over the Central Plains slide east, our winds turn around to a southerly direction tonight and Friday allowing for some temperature moderation.

Lows tonight will be a few degrees above last night’s lows bottoming out in the 20s statewide.

Temperatures continue to bounce back Friday to the 40s and some 50s, mainly in the south.

Our next intense Arctic cold front arrives over the weekend. How quickly it travels through the region will be key on Saturday because folks ahead of this boundary will be able to warm to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the midday Saturday.

Then as the front continues to plunge south, southern Kansas will likely see falling temperatures during the afternoon Saturday.

There is a chance for flurries and light snow near and north of I-70 late Saturday into Sunday, but accumulations will be light.

Highs Sunday into next week will be below freezing. Highs will be from the upper teens to the 20s. The good news about this Arctic shot is that it is not nearly as cold as the bitter days we had leading up to Christmas. There will be many nights in the single digits into next week. There is another reinforcing shot of colder air early next week.

More snow is possible Monday night into Tuesday. We will watch that system as it approaches the region. The ultimate track of that storm system will determine where and how much snow falls in Kansas. At this point, it appears that the southeast half of Kansas will have the best chance at seeing some snow.

1/26/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy. Hi: 41 Wind: NW/W 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: W 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 52 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 32 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 14 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 26 Lo: 10 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 35 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston