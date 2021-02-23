Storm Track 3 Forecast: Milder Tuesday then cooler winds of change

Enjoy a spring-like Tuesday before temps go back to normal. After we start the day with a normal early morning chill, we’ll warm nicely through the 60s. A few spots could briefly touch 70.

We’ve got more sunshine on the way too. A few more clouds move in late in the day but go ahead and soak in as much of the nice conditions as you can. Winds will be breezy today but won’t be strong enough to knock you off your feet. A cold front to the north will bring stronger winds tonight.

Once the front blows in tonight it’ll turn skies partly cloudy and winds will be gusty. Lows won’t experience too much change as they fall back into the 20s to 30s, but we’ll feel the cooler change during the day Wednesday. There’s a small chance that the front sparks a sprinkle southeast of the turnpike but most of us will likely stay dry.

It won’t be as mild mid-week as northerly winds drain cooler air into the area. However, highs will still be close to average and arctic air will stay locked up north.

We’ll have some spotty chances for moisture the second half of the week too. The first chance will be to the west Wednesday night through early Thursday. Snow develops to the west over Colorado and could stretch a few light snow showers across the state line. Any accumulation will be minimal and light.

We’ll have another chance of a rain/snow shower Friday, mainly to the east. There will be a better chance for widespread moisture at the end of the weekend and into the start of the new work week. This chance of rain and snow will need to be monitored closely because it’s still early so the track and intensity could change. It’ll take a few days for highs to rebound into the upper 50s Saturday but then another cooldown moves in.