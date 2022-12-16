Now is the time to winterize your car and house if you have not done so already. Brutal cold is expected to move into the Sunflower State next week.

Today we have remained under the influence of a slow-moving system over the Great Lakes. West/northwesterly winds have been strong.

Winds ease overnight as temps step back into the freezer.

Temperatures warm a few degrees Saturday with less wind. Sunday will be our warmest day for the next week with many in the 40s. Could even bounce to the lower 50s near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

Sunday night the first cold front arrives. A small batch of rain/snow forms from central into eastern Kansas.

Amounts are not high but timing could impact the Monday morning commute into work. Right now, a trace to an inch or two of snow is possible near and east of I-135. Amounts up to 3″ of snow are possible for eastern Kansas. This system and cold front announce a bitter stretch for us that will take us through Christmas.

Another strong cold front comes in next Wednesday night into Thursday. Snow possibilities do not look great, but it will be the nasty cold that makes headlines.

Highs for much of next week will be in the teens and twenties. Overnight lows in the single digits with wind chills below zero will be common.

Quick-moving and weak disturbances will bring light chances of snow through the state into Christmas weekend. We chip away at the frigid chill the following week into the New Year to more seasonable standards.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 41 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 46 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 38 Lo: 14 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 25 Lo: 12 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 25 Lo: 5 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 16 Lo: 3 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 18 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman