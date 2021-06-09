Storm Track 3 Forecast: Minimal opportunities for rain as the heat builds in through the weekend

Clouds across western Kansas have limited how warm some locations have gotten through the morning, but others to the east continue to bake under more sunshine which will set the stage for another toasty day.

We are combining the humidity with more heat this afternoon as temperatures are set to climb back into the 80s and 90s this afternoon.

Heat index values at the noon hour were already well into the 90s across portions of southcentral Kansas.

Be sure if plans take you outdoors, you are finding ways to stay cool, drinking plenty of water, applying and reapplying the sunscreen and making sure you are taking frequent breaks in the shade or inside an air conditioned building.

Given the humidity on hand, we will struggle to find temperatures falling too quickly through the overnight as most will rest into the 60s and 70s.

A boundary may help to pop up a few isolated showers or storms this afternoon which may linger into this evening, but the potential remains low for most.

The heat only continues to build Thursday afternoon as daytime highs return to the 90s and heat index values push the 100° to 105° envelope.

Another storm system diving in from the north may spark up a few more showers and storms Thursday night into Friday. An isolated storm will need to be monitored for damaging winds and large hail threats across portions of northcentral Kansas.

This storm system will help to briefly break the humidity to more manageable levels but will not do much to bring down the mercury.

The weekend will remain above average with more sunshine continuing to break through. The rain chances remain minimal at best as high pressure starts to build in which will ensure warmer, sunnier days ahead into the middle of June.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige