It is no secret, these temperatures are downright hot! Unfortunately, we will be dealing with dangerous heat for quite some time. The ridging pattern in place is allowing for a large heat dome to build over the central U.S.

Highs on Thursday will climb well-above our average for this time of year. Expect most of us to soar to the upper 90s and lower 100s. A few spots out west could reach as high as 105 degrees, real temperature. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and stronger winds out of the south.

This heat is intense enough for Heat Advisories to be put in place through Friday evening for many central and north central Kansas counties. This is where we are expecting the most extreme conditions.

A few of us in northwestern Kansas will be lucky enough to partake in a few shower and storms this evening. Just like the recent days, the cells will be incredibly small but could bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Just keep an eye to the sky out that way for any outdoor plans. Most of us stay dry.

A newer wave of showers and storms could survive the overnight and linger into Friday morning. This is a slightly better chance across central Kansas, but again this is more of a miss rather than hit event. A few spotty showers could linger through the morning on Friday, if anything giving us a little extra cloud coverage.

Expect scorching temperatures for the upcoming weekend. Most of the next seven days and potentially beyond will favor the upper 90s and lower 100s. To be completely transparent, there is not much relief in sight. Keep those heat precautions in place. Avoid the peak heating hours between 12 and 5 PM. Wear loose and light colored clothing. If a surface is too hot for you to walk on barefoot, it is too hot for your dog!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower. Hi: 98 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 72 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Hi: 102 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Lo: 75 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 101 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears