Storm Track 3 Forecast: Minor flooding possible as more moisture streams in mid-week

The Flood Watch from South Central through Eastern Kansas has been extended through this evening. Recent rounds of rain, which have been heavy at times, have saturated the ground. More embedded downpours today could cause some minor flooding. Rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas need to be monitored closely.

A stalled front will continue to spark and stream moisture into the area. The heaviest rain will be focused near the front between Central and Eastern Kansas.

There could still be a shower or storm to the west. We will likely hear some rolls of thunder but severe weather is not expected. Even though afternoon chances look isolated, there will be some downpours around.

Highs will be a little warmer today despite the rain and mostly cloudy skies. There will be more 80s with a few 70s sprinkled in. The humidity will be noticeable and it will be our juicy atmosphere that will also help spark more rain today.

After flood alerts are allowed to expire, widely scattered showers and storms remain possible after sundown. Lows will be in the 60s and 50s.

Thursday brings more rain and rumbles but we will start to notice some changes as the day goes on. The chance of rain through the afternoon will shift to the south and west. North Central and Northeast Kansas will not be as damp and clouds will even start to break as drier air works in.

We will not see too much of a change to our temperatures just yet. Thursday’s highs will be in the 80s. We will continue to warm over the upcoming holiday weekend and get closer to 90 by early next week.

Drier air Thursday night will continue to push moisture south and west and most of us will dry out quite a bit. This will make for a nice start to the holiday weekend with less humidity.

There is a slim chance of a shower or storm over the weekend to the west but Central and Eastern Kansas will stay dry.