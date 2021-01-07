Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mist and drizzle lift, clouds linger into the weekend

There is a lot of mist/drizzle across central Kansas this morning with some of the heavier showers continuing to spread east to west from eastern Kansas into our far eastern counties. It’s enough to reduce visibility and keep the windshield wipers going on your morning drive.

A boundary that bisects the Sunflower State distinguishes where plenty of moisture sits to the east and where clouds thin to the west and a dry sky takes over.

Rain mixing with snow will continue to slide from east to west through midday before any rain and snow chances wrap up by the afternoon hours.

Sunshine will appear in western Kansas while clouds remain anchored in across central Kansas. Highs are back into the 40s this afternoon.

The moisture stuck under persistent cloud cover overnight will bring about a chance to see fog develop. With temperatures dropping below freezing tonight, freezing fog will be possible and may cause some slick spots on area roadways Friday morning.

Friday looks to be a transitional day between weather systems. The next round of wintry weather arrives for some on Saturday. This will lock in the clouds for many across the state, but only brings a decent chance for rain/snow to southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Once this system exits the region Sunday morning, we’re on a warming trend and are looking to bring back the sunshine for the early part of this next week.

Afternoon temperatures rebound back into the 50s before another breakdown in the weather pattern by midweek brings increasing clouds late next week.