Filtered starlight into the evening with a general increase in cloud cover both point to our next storm system that impacts Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado starting Wednesday morning.

There will be an uptick in moisture Wednesday morning, taking a straight shot from south to north with a heavy focus on western Kansas. A few rain showers may escape for areas closer to but still west of I-135 on Wednesday.

The start of this rain looks a few hours later. If this starts too soon farther north, especially for areas near and just south of I-70, we may have a window of freezing rain and fog that could create slick spots on elevated surfaces Wednesday morning.

This should not last long before the rest of Wednesday becomes all rain and a healthy amount at that for this drought-stricken part of the state.

Rainfall potential from a half inch to an inch will be common with locally higher amounts farther southwest through the end of the event on Friday.

Temperatures Wednesday night will need to be monitored closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line for a change away from rain to snow.

It then warms again Thursday allowing any snow to change back to a cold rain. As this system meanders and eventually departs to the southeast, the column cools and it ends as snow for portions of western Kansas down into the Oklahoma Panhandle Thursday night.

How quickly temps dip will be key for higher snowfall potential. Highest snowfall expected will be along and south of a line from Dodge City to Garden City with an emphasis along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line into Friday morning.

A few rain showers will continue to drift closer to the Wichita area, but the farther north and east you live in Kansas, you will get robbed from any decent moisture. This is an event for western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle within the KSN viewing area, not central nor eastern Kansas.

The sky clears as this system moves away from our region this weekend. Saturday is the cooler day of the two before milder air spreads back our way into next week.

Unseasonably warm temps take us to Christmas. Looks like another system develops the weekend before Christmas. Temperatures will be warm to keep this as a rain event for Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 53 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: H: 47 Lo: 32 Cloudy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 51 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman