Storm Track 3 Forecast: Moisture builds as temperatures warm by the weekend

Sunshine is back along with a few clouds today, but a continued northerly breeze will still keep temperatures sitting below average.

Daytimes highs will be back into the 50s and 60s once again today as winds slowly transition out of the south throughout the afternoon.

If you are headed out to Riverfront Stadium tonight, a jacket will make the game a bit more comfortable this evening as temperatures dip back down into the 50s by the time the game wraps up.

Lows tonight dip back down into the 30s and 40s.

Rain chances Wednesday remain very low for most as moisture remains limited across the Sunflower State.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible across northwestern Kansas tonight but areas farther to the south and east look to remain dry.

Partly cloudy conditions and warmer temperatures filter in on Thursday as our next storm system starts to come together.

A disturbance passes through Nebraska which leaves southwestern Nebraska into northwestern Kansas under a Marginal Risk for isolated stronger wind gusts.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop throughout the afternoon and evening.

An isolated storm or two may produce some winds that could gust above 60 MPH.

Better storm chances start to materialize for western Kansas on Friday where a larger portion of the region is highlighted under the Marginal Risk. Isolated severe storms capable of hail up to quarter size and damaging wind gusts will be possible.

Storms will develop in eastern Colorado and shift across the state line into western Kansas throughout the afternoon on Friday.

Portions of central into eastern Kansas will see the better rain chances building Saturday and Sunday through the early part of next week. We will need to monitor each disturbance for the potential of isolated stronger storms.

Despite the added clouds and rain chances, temperatures will not take as large of a dip compared to what we experienced this week. Highs continue to trend into the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige